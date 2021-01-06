Tonight's weather conditions in Muscatine: Cloudy. Low near 25F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel much colder at 25.9. We'll see a low temperature of 25 degrees tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. Stay in the know. Visit muscatinejournal.com for local news and weather.
Jan. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Muscatine
