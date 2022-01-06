This evening's outlook for Muscatine: Bitterly cold. Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low -14F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 6 though it will feel much colder at . 3 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit muscatinejournal.com.
Jan. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Muscatine
