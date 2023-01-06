 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jan. 6, 2023 evening weather update for Muscatine

Tonight's weather conditions in Muscatine: Partly cloudy skies. Low 16F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Muscatine tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 34 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 21 degrees tomorrow. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The Muscatine area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit muscatinejournal.com.

