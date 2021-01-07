Tonight's weather conditions in Muscatine: Cloudy. Low 26F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 30 though it will feel much colder at 20.66. 20 degrees is tomorrow's low. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the north. Visit muscatinejournal.com for more weather updates.
Jan. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Muscatine
