 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jan. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Muscatine

Jan. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Muscatine

{{featured_button_text}}

Muscatine's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low 2F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel much colder at . Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 14 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on muscatinejournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

What to do when you're caught driving in snow

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News