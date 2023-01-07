Tonight's weather conditions in Muscatine: Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 21F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Muscatine tomorrow. It looks like it will be a nippy 34 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 19 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. There is only a 23% chance of rain Sunday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit muscatinejournal.com for more weather updates.
Jan. 7, 2023 evening weather update for Muscatine
Snow is expected for many in Iowa today and tomorrow, but some will be seeing more than others. Find out how the snow totals are going to play out and when the activity will come to an end here.
Rain, freezing rain, sleet, and snow are coming down across the state today. See when and where each type of precipitation will occur and how much will fall through Wednesday in our updated forecast.
Light to moderate snow showers will still be around today as an area of low pressure works over us. See how much more snow will fall and when it will all come to an end in our weather update.
Gov. Newsom has declared a state of emergency to aid in cleanup. Meanwhile, parts of the Midwest are dealing with snow, ice or tornadoes, and the South is recovering from strong overnight storms.
Catching a break from the snow today, but another round looks to work over us this weekend. Find out when the chance begins, how long it will last, and how much snow is expected to fall here.
Florida's falling iguana phenomenon could be rarer in the future — due to both climbing global temps and a shift in the lizards' cold hardiness.
