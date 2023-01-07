Jan. 7, 2023 evening weather update for Muscatine

Tonight's weather conditions in Muscatine: Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 21F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Muscatine tomorrow. It looks like it will be a nippy 34 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 19 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. There is only a 23% chance of rain Sunday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit muscatinejournal.com for more weather updates.