Tonight's weather conditions in Muscatine: Cloudy with periods of freezing drizzle early. Low 9F. WNW winds at 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 25 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 14 though it will feel much colder at . Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 4 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Muscatine could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on muscatinejournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jan. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Muscatine
