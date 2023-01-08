 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Jan. 8, 2023 evening weather update for Muscatine

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Tonight's weather conditions in Muscatine: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 22F. Winds light and variable. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Muscatine tomorrow. It looks like it will be a brisk 46 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 27 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit muscatinejournal.com for local news and weather.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News