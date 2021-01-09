Tonight's weather conditions in Muscatine: Considerable cloudiness. Low 18F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 23 though it will feel even colder at 19.83. A 19-degree low is forcasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from northwest. Visit muscatinejournal.com for more weather updates.
Jan. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Muscatine
Related to this story
Most Popular
Muscatine people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a bitter 33 degrees. We'll see a low temperature o…
It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel much colder at 24.46. Today's for…
This evening's outlook for Muscatine: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 21F. Winds S at 5 to…
Tonight's weather conditions in Muscatine: Overcast. Low 18F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temp…
It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 26 though it will feel even colder at 24.22. 21 degrees is today…
Muscatine's evening forecast: Snow showers before midnight. Becoming partly cloudy later. Low 13F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 6…
It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 27, though luckily it will feel slightly warmer at 29.82. …
Tonight's weather conditions in Muscatine: Considerable cloudiness. Low 21F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to bundle up indoo…
Muscatine's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low 19F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with tempe…
Ice crystals are made of water molecules, which are formed by two hydrogen atoms and one oxygen atom.