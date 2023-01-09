For the drive home in Muscatine: Cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy later at night. Low 27F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Muscatine tomorrow. It looks like it will be a bitter 37 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 29 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit muscatinejournal.com.
Jan. 9, 2023 evening weather update for Muscatine
Related to this story
Most Popular
Snow is expected for many in Iowa today and tomorrow, but some will be seeing more than others. Find out how the snow totals are going to play out and when the activity will come to an end here.
Rain, freezing rain, sleet, and snow are coming down across the state today. See when and where each type of precipitation will occur and how much will fall through Wednesday in our updated forecast.
Snow, sleet, and freezing rain are the well-known winter precipitation types, but there's another that's less common called graupel. Learn when and how it forms here.
Light to moderate snow showers will still be around today as an area of low pressure works over us. See how much more snow will fall and when it will all come to an end in our weather update.
Gov. Newsom has declared a state of emergency to aid in cleanup. Meanwhile, parts of the Midwest are dealing with snow, ice or tornadoes, and the South is recovering from strong overnight storms.
Catching a break from the snow today, but another round looks to work over us this weekend. Find out when the chance begins, how long it will last, and how much snow is expected to fall here.
It will be a cold day in Muscatine, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 34 degrees. A 22-degree low is foreca…
Florida's falling iguana phenomenon could be rarer in the future — due to both climbing global temps and a shift in the lizards' cold hardiness.
Muscatine people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a cold 34 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperat…
Tonight's weather conditions in Muscatine: Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. A few flurries or snow showers …