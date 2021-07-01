Tonight's weather conditions in Muscatine: A few clouds overnight. Low 59F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Muscatine area can expect a hot day tomorrow. It looks like it will be a warm 80 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 59 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit muscatinejournal.com for local news and weather.
Jul. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Muscatine
