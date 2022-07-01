For the drive home in Muscatine: A few clouds. Low 62F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks like it will be a warm 86 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on muscatinejournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jul. 1, 2022 evening weather update for Muscatine
Related to this story
Most Popular
Watch now: Chance of severe storms across central and western Iowa Thursday, rain spreads southeast Friday
Good chance of rain across the northwestern half of Iowa today and a few storms could be severe. Showers and storms likely in the southeastern half of Iowa for Friday. Here's the latest information.
Watch now: Chance of severe storms Friday night and Saturday in Iowa. Here's everything you need to know
As a cold front begins to push into Iowa, there's a chance of severe storms for everyone late tonight. The threat will return to eastern Iowa Saturday afternoon. Full details in our latest forecast.
We've already been dealing with storms this morning, but the cold front doesn't arrive until late this afternoon. New storms are expected and a couple could be severe. Here's the latest information.
Isolated showers and storms will be around today and tonight in northern and eastern Iowa. With no rain in the forecast for Wednesday though, it will be hotter. Track the rain and temperatures here.
Highs in the 90s across Iowa Wednesday with increasing wind from east to west. As a cold front approaches and moves in, rain chances are coming back. Find out when rain will return to our area here.
Watch now: Rain chances sticking around. Here's what to expect for Fourth of July weekend across Iowa
Not only are we going to be dealing with rain Friday in Iowa, but the chance is sticking around through the Fourth of July. Find out when and where rain is most likely in our holiday weekend forecast.
🎧 The Lee Weather Team takes part in two podcast episodes this week, including one that touches on weather myths!
Muscatine folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 85 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 62 degrees…
Muscatine folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 92. Today has the makings o…
From 1920 to 2021, here's what summer weather was like, based on data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.