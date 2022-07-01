 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jul. 1, 2022 evening weather update for Muscatine

For the drive home in Muscatine: A few clouds. Low 62F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks like it will be a warm 86 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on muscatinejournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

