Jul. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Muscatine

Tonight's weather conditions in Muscatine: Showers and thundershowers in the evening, then cloudy with rain likely overnight. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 64F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Muscatine people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 69 degrees. 63 degrees is tomorrow's low. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 78% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the north.