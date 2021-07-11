 Skip to main content
Jul. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Muscatine

This evening's outlook for Muscatine: Cloudy during the evening. A few showers developing late. Low 62F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Muscatine will see warm temperatures this Monday. It looks like it will be a moderate 73 degrees. 64 degrees is tomorrow's low. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit muscatinejournal.com for local news and weather.

