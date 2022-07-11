Muscatine's evening forecast: A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 62F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead, the Muscatine area can expect a hot day tomorrow. It looks to reach a balmy 86 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 63 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on muscatinejournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jul. 11, 2022 evening weather update for Muscatine
