Muscatine's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Muscatine Tuesday. It should reach a warm 83 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are showing a 22% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Muscatine area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit muscatinejournal.com for local news and weather.
Jul. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Muscatine
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 91. Today has the makings of a perfect day t…
Today's temperature in Muscatine will be warm. It should reach a comfortable 73 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thun…
It will be a warm day in Muscatine. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 71 degrees. 62 degrees is today's low. Scattered showers are in…
Muscatine will see warm temperatures this Thursday. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 77 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 6…
Muscatine will see warm temperatures this Friday. It looks to reach a pleasant 75 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64 degrees today. Th…
This evening's outlook for Muscatine: Cloudy during the evening. A few showers developing late. Low 62F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Muscatine. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 83 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. There is a …
For the drive home in Muscatine: Showers and thundershowers in the evening, then cloudy with rain likely overnight. Low 64F. Winds E at 5 to 1…
Muscatine's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies early followed by increasing clouds with showers developing later at night. Low 61F. Winds l…
Tonight's weather conditions in Muscatine: Showers and thundershowers in the evening, then cloudy with rain likely overnight. Potential for he…