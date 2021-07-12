Jul. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Muscatine

Muscatine's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Muscatine Tuesday. It should reach a warm 83 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are showing a 22% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Muscatine area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit muscatinejournal.com for local news and weather.