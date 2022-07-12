Tonight's weather conditions in Muscatine: Clear. Low 62F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It should reach a warm 87 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 63 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on muscatinejournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jul. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Muscatine
Related to this story
Most Popular
Showers and storms ahead and along a cold front today. See when rain is most likely in our area and get the latest on the severe weather threat in eastern Iowa in our updated forecast.
Pretty nice weather across Iowa today. With a cold front moving into the state yet again on Wednesday, rain chances are coming back. See where & when rain is most likely in our latest weather update.
Tonight's weather conditions in Muscatine: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 63F. Winds NE at 10 to…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a balmy 81 degrees. A 71-degree low is forecasted. Today's forecast brings 59% chance …
Tonight's weather conditions in Muscatine: Thunderstorms. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%. Hot temperatures are predicte…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 81 degrees. 63 degrees is today's low. There is a 54% chance of rain in…
Muscatine's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low 58F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Sunday, Muscatine folks should be prepared for high tempera…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Muscatine. It looks like it will be a warm 85 degrees. A 71-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear s…
Tonight's weather conditions in Muscatine: A few clouds overnight. Low 71F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow…
Tonight's weather conditions in Muscatine: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Sto…