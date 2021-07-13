For the drive home in Muscatine: Partly cloudy. Low 66F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Muscatine area can expect a hot day tomorrow. It looks to reach a balmy 87 degrees. A 73-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. The UV index Wednesday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on muscatinejournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jul. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Muscatine
