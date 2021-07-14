 Skip to main content
Jul. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Muscatine

This evening in Muscatine: Mostly cloudy skies early. Scattered thunderstorms developing late. A few storms may be severe. Low 73F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Muscatine folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It should reach a pleasant 78 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 66 degrees. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Thursday's outlook shows a 51% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit muscatinejournal.com.

