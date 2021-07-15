For the drive home in Muscatine: Showers and thundershowers in the evening, then cloudy with rain likely overnight. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Muscatine area. It looks like it will be a mild 78 degrees. 62 degrees is tomorrow's low. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. There is a 61% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule tomorrow, you might want to make alternate plans. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit muscatinejournal.com.
Jul. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Muscatine
Related to this story
Most Popular
Today's temperature in Muscatine will be warm. It should reach a comfortable 73 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thun…
As it turns out, the exact opposite is actually true.
It will be a warm day in Muscatine. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 71 degrees. 62 degrees is today's low. Scattered showers are in…
People from all over the country are going to Death Valley, California, to experience the heat.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Muscatine. It looks to reach a warm 83 degrees. 66 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clou…
The Muscatine area can expect a very hot day. It should reach a balmy 87 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 73 degrees today. Expect peri…
Muscatine will see warm temperatures this Friday. It looks to reach a pleasant 75 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64 degrees today. Th…
It will be a warm day in Muscatine. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 74 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 67 degrees today.…
Muscatine will see warm temperatures this Monday. It looks like it will be a mild 75 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 63 degrees…
This evening's outlook for Muscatine: Cloudy during the evening. A few showers developing late. Low 62F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of …