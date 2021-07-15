Jul. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Muscatine

For the drive home in Muscatine: Showers and thundershowers in the evening, then cloudy with rain likely overnight. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Muscatine area. It looks like it will be a mild 78 degrees. 62 degrees is tomorrow's low. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. There is a 61% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule tomorrow, you might want to make alternate plans. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit muscatinejournal.com.