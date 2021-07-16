Jul. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Muscatine

Tonight's weather conditions in Muscatine: Mostly clear skies. Low 61F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Muscatine Saturday. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 82 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit muscatinejournal.com for local news and weather.