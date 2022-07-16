Muscatine's evening forecast: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening with a few showers possible late. Low 67F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks to reach a warm 84 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 23% chance of precipitation in Sunday's outlook. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit muscatinejournal.com for more weather updates.
Jul. 16, 2022 evening weather update for Muscatine
Related to this story
Most Popular
Showers and storms ahead and along a cold front today. See when rain is most likely in our area and get the latest on the severe weather threat in eastern Iowa in our updated forecast.
With a stalled out front in the state, some will be much cooler than others. Rain chances are sticking around as well with a few severe storms possible. Get all the details in our latest forecast.
A weak cold front will begin to push into the state today before fizzling out. See who has the best chance of rain and how much temperatures will vary across Iowa Thursday in our updated forecast.
Pretty nice weather across Iowa today. With a cold front moving into the state yet again on Wednesday, rain chances are coming back. See where & when rain is most likely in our latest weather update.
Much cooler and wetter across eastern Iowa than western Iowa today. Showers and storms will be sticking around for Saturday as well. See when rain is most likely and when western Iowa will cool here.
This evening's outlook for Muscatine: Partly cloudy. Low 62F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Thursday, Muscatine folks should be prepared for high t…
Tonight's weather conditions in Muscatine: A few clouds overnight. Low 71F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Muscatine. It looks like it will be a warm 85 degrees. A 71-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear s…
Research on young, healthy humans found the body begins overheating when exposed to temperatures and humidity lower than previously believed.
Muscatine folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 88 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in tempera…