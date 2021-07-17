This evening in Muscatine: Clear. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Muscatine area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The sunshine will be intense Sunday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Muscatine area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on muscatinejournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jul. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Muscatine
