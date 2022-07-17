Tonight's weather conditions in Muscatine: Mostly clear skies. Low 63F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Muscatine area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 90, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 66 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The sunshine will be intense Monday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit muscatinejournal.com.
Jul. 17, 2022 evening weather update for Muscatine
Related to this story
Most Popular
Showers and storms ahead and along a cold front today. See when rain is most likely in our area and get the latest on the severe weather threat in eastern Iowa in our updated forecast.
With a stalled out front in the state, some will be much cooler than others. Rain chances are sticking around as well with a few severe storms possible. Get all the details in our latest forecast.
A weak cold front will begin to push into the state today before fizzling out. See who has the best chance of rain and how much temperatures will vary across Iowa Thursday in our updated forecast.
Much cooler and wetter across eastern Iowa than western Iowa today. Showers and storms will be sticking around for Saturday as well. See when rain is most likely and when western Iowa will cool here.
Pretty nice weather across Iowa today. With a cold front moving into the state yet again on Wednesday, rain chances are coming back. See where & when rain is most likely in our latest weather update.
This evening's outlook for Muscatine: Partly cloudy. Low 62F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Thursday, Muscatine folks should be prepared for high t…
Muscatine's evening forecast: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening with a few showers possible late. Low 67F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chanc…
Research on young, healthy humans found the body begins overheating when exposed to temperatures and humidity lower than previously believed.
Muscatine folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 88 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in tempera…
The Muscatine area can expect a hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 86 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. Today's conditions are expected …