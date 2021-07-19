 Skip to main content
Jul. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Muscatine

This evening's outlook for Muscatine: Clear. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, Muscatine folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 89 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 67 degrees tomorrow. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The UV index Tuesday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Muscatine area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on muscatinejournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

