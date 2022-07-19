Muscatine's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low around 70F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Muscatine Wednesday. It should reach a balmy 89 degrees. 65 degrees is tomorrow's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Breezy conditions are expected this Wednesday, with forecast models showing 18 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on muscatinejournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jul. 19, 2022 evening weather update for Muscatine
Related to this story
Most Popular
With a stalled out front in the state, some will be much cooler than others. Rain chances are sticking around as well with a few severe storms possible. Get all the details in our latest forecast.
A weak cold front will begin to push into the state today before fizzling out. See who has the best chance of rain and how much temperatures will vary across Iowa Thursday in our updated forecast.
Much cooler and wetter across eastern Iowa than western Iowa today. Showers and storms will be sticking around for Saturday as well. See when rain is most likely and when western Iowa will cool here.
Research on young, healthy humans found the body begins overheating when exposed to temperatures and humidity lower than previously believed.
This evening's outlook for Muscatine: Partly cloudy. Low 62F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Thursday, Muscatine folks should be prepared for high t…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Muscatine. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 91. Today has the makings of a perfec…
Muscatine's evening forecast: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening with a few showers possible late. Low 67F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chanc…
This evening in Muscatine: Clear skies. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Muscatine area can expect a very hot day tomorro…
Muscatine folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 88 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in tempera…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 84 degrees. A 69-degree low is forecasted. There is a 58% chance of rain…