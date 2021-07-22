For the drive home in Muscatine: A few clouds. Low near 70F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Muscatine Friday. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 91. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 72 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Muscatine area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit muscatinejournal.com for local news and weather.
Jul. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Muscatine
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 83 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 64 degrees. Exp…
This evening's outlook for Muscatine: Mostly clear skies. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Muscatine Mo…
Muscatine folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 82 degrees. 62 degrees is today's low. It should be…
This evening in Muscatine: Partly cloudy. Low around 70F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Muscatine Thursday. T…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 88 degrees. 67 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies to…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 80 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 61 degrees. The area will see t…
It will be a warm day in Muscatine. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 74 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 67 degrees today.…
Muscatine's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Muscatine Wednesday…
The Muscatine area can expect a very hot day. It should reach a balmy 87 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 73 degrees today. Expect peri…
The Muscatine area can expect a very hot day. It should reach a warm 86 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies today. The …