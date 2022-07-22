Tonight's weather conditions in Muscatine: Scattered thunderstorms. Low 71F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Muscatine Saturday. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 96, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 78 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The UV index Saturday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on muscatinejournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jul. 22, 2022 evening weather update for Muscatine
