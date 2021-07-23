For the drive home in Muscatine: A mostly clear sky. Low 72F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Saturday, Muscatine folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a sizzling hot day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 93 though it will feel even hotter at 96.16. We'll see a low temperature of 70 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The UV index Saturday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Muscatine area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit muscatinejournal.com for more weather updates.
Jul. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Muscatine
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 83 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 64 degrees. Exp…
Muscatine folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 82 degrees. 62 degrees is today's low. It should be…
This evening's outlook for Muscatine: Mostly clear skies. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Muscatine Mo…
This evening in Muscatine: Partly cloudy. Low around 70F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Muscatine Thursday. T…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 88 degrees. 67 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies to…
The Muscatine area can expect a hot day. It should reach a balmy 88 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 70 degrees today. We will see a mi…
Muscatine's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Muscatine Wednesday…
It will be a warm day in Muscatine. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 74 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 67 degrees today.…
The Muscatine area can expect a very hot day. It should reach a balmy 87 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 73 degrees today. Expect peri…
The Muscatine area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 90 though…