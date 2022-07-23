Jul. 23, 2022 evening weather update for Muscatine

Tonight's weather conditions in Muscatine: Cloudy skies early followed by scattered showers and thunderstorms later during the night. Low 76F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks like it will be a balmy 85 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models are showing a 23% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on muscatinejournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.