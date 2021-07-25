This evening in Muscatine: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. Monday, Muscatine folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 91, though luckily it will feel a bit cooler at 88.93. We'll see a low temperature of 67 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Muscatine area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit muscatinejournal.com for more weather updates.
Jul. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Muscatine
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Muscatine area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 90 though…
This evening in Muscatine: Partly cloudy. Low around 70F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Muscatine Thursday. T…
This evening's outlook for Muscatine: Mostly clear skies. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Muscatine Mo…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 88 degrees. 67 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies to…
The Muscatine area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 92. Today has the makings of a perf…
The Muscatine area can expect a hot day. It should reach a balmy 88 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 70 degrees today. We will see a mi…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 83 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 64 degrees. Exp…
Muscatine's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Muscatine Wednesday…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 91 though it will…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a balmy 86 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 70 degrees today. Expect periods of…