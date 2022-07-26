Muscatine's evening forecast: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening becoming more widespread overnight. Low 68F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Muscatine Wednesday. It looks like it will be a balmy 86 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Muscatine area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit muscatinejournal.com.
Jul. 26, 2022 evening weather update for Muscatine
