Muscatine's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies early followed by increasing clouds with showers developing later at night. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Looking ahead, the Muscatine area can expect a hot day tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 81 degrees. A 56-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are showing a 22% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The sunshine will be intense Thursday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Muscatine area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit muscatinejournal.com for local news and weather.
Jul. 27, 2022 evening weather update for Muscatine
