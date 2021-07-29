 Skip to main content
Jul. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Muscatine

For the drive home in Muscatine: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 66F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Friday, it will be a warm day in Muscatine. It should reach a mild 79 degrees. 63 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 22% chance of precipitation in Friday's outlook. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit muscatinejournal.com for more weather updates.

