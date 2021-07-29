For the drive home in Muscatine: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 66F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Friday, it will be a warm day in Muscatine. It should reach a mild 79 degrees. 63 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 22% chance of precipitation in Friday's outlook. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit muscatinejournal.com for more weather updates.
Jul. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Muscatine
Water raced over roads in Cedar City, Utah, as heavy rains fell on the area triggering flash flooding on July 25.
