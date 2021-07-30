Tonight's weather conditions in Muscatine: Cloudy in the evening, then off and on rain showers after midnight. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. Muscatine folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It should reach a mild 79 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Saturday, there is a 44% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit muscatinejournal.com for more weather updates.
Jul. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Muscatine
Related to this story
Most Popular
Water raced over roads in Cedar City, Utah, as heavy rains fell on the area triggering flash flooding on July 25.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 94 though it will…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Muscatine. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 91. Today has the makings of a perfec…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Muscatine. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 91. Exp…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 91 though it will…
The Muscatine area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 92. Today has the makings of a perf…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 91. Today has the makings of a perfect day t…
The Muscatine area can expect a very hot day. It should reach a balmy 87 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 73 degrees today. Expect peri…
This evening in Muscatine: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. Monday,…
For the drive home in Muscatine: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 66F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Friday, it will be a warm day in Muscatine. It shou…