Jul. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Muscatine

Tonight's weather conditions in Muscatine: Cloudy in the evening, then off and on rain showers after midnight. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. Muscatine folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It should reach a mild 79 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Saturday, there is a 44% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit muscatinejournal.com for more weather updates.