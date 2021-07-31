This evening in Muscatine: Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be warm Sunday in Muscatine. It looks to reach a pleasant 79 degrees. 57 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Muscatine area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit muscatinejournal.com for local news and weather.
Jul. 31, 2021 evening weather update for Muscatine
