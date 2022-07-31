Jul. 31, 2022 evening weather update for Muscatine

For the drive home in Muscatine: Partly cloudy with late night showers or thunderstorms. Low 72F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 90, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . A 65-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The UV index Monday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Muscatine area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit muscatinejournal.com for more weather updates.