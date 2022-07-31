For the drive home in Muscatine: Partly cloudy with late night showers or thunderstorms. Low 72F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 90, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . A 65-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The UV index Monday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Muscatine area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit muscatinejournal.com for more weather updates.
Jul. 31, 2022 evening weather update for Muscatine
Related to this story
Most Popular
Small rain chances during the day today in Iowa, but the good opportunity will come tonight as a cold front moves across the state. See when rain is most likely and what will happen to our temps here.
The bulk of the rain is gone, but isolated showers are still in the forecast for some as a cold front slowly pushes away from the state. Find out when all rain will end and how cool we'll get here.
Nice conditions for everyone today. But it's Iowa, so you know things will be changing! See when rain chances will return and what temperatures are looking like in our weekend forecast.
Very hot conditions across the state today, but then a cold front will arrive. Rain looks likely with severe storms expected in spots. Full details on the timing and threats in our updated forecast.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 83 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 57 …
The Muscatine area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 83 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, w…
For the drive home in Muscatine: Partly cloudy in the evening. Increasing clouds with periods of showers after midnight. Low 62F. Winds light …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Muscatine. It should reach a balmy 85 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degrees today. Expect cl…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Muscatine. It should reach a warm 85 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 66 degrees. Partly cl…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Muscatine area. It looks to reach a comfortable 77 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 de…