Jul. 4, 2021 evening weather update for Muscatine

This evening's outlook for Muscatine: A few clouds. Low 69F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Muscatine area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 91 though it will feel even hotter at 91.49. A 70-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The sunshine will be intense Monday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Muscatine area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest.