This evening's outlook for Muscatine: Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 76F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead, the Muscatine area can expect a hot day tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 100, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 73 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit muscatinejournal.com for more weather updates.
Jul. 4, 2022 evening weather update for Muscatine
