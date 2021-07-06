 Skip to main content
Jul. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Muscatine

For the drive home in Muscatine: Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 68F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Wednesday, Muscatine folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 81 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. Wednesday, there is a 58% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Wednesday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Muscatine area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on muscatinejournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

