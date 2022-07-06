Tonight's weather conditions in Muscatine: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low near 70F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Looking ahead, the Muscatine area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 69 degrees tomorrow. Thursday, there is a 57% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit muscatinejournal.com for more weather updates.
Jul. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Muscatine
