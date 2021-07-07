Tonight's weather conditions in Muscatine: Isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly cloudy skies overnight. Low 62F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Thursday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Muscatine community. It looks to reach a comfortable 78 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 60 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Muscatine area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on muscatinejournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jul. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Muscatine
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing a hot day in Muscatine. It should reach a balmy 81 degrees. A 60-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and c…
Muscatine folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 92. Today has the makings o…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 91. Today has the makings of a perfect day t…
This evening's outlook for Muscatine: A few clouds. Low 69F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Muscatine area can expect a very hot…
Muscatine folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 86 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures t…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 91. Today has the makings of a perfect day t…
Muscatine folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 87 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64…
Muscatine's evening forecast: A few clouds from time to time. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 68F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. H…
- Updated
Watch the Asian elephants at the Oregon Zoo play in the pool to beat a massive heatwave hitting the Northwest.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Muscatine. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 83 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. There is a …