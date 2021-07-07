 Skip to main content
Jul. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Muscatine

Tonight's weather conditions in Muscatine: Isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly cloudy skies overnight. Low 62F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Thursday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Muscatine community. It looks to reach a comfortable 78 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 60 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Muscatine area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on muscatinejournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

