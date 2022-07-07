Tonight's weather conditions in Muscatine: Thunderstorms. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks to reach a balmy 80 degrees. 62 degrees is tomorrow's low. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Friday's outlook shows a 54% chance of rain. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Muscatine area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit muscatinejournal.com for more weather updates.
Jul. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Muscatine
