Jul. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Muscatine

Muscatine's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies early followed by increasing clouds with showers developing later at night. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. Muscatine folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It looks like it will be a pleasant 74 degrees. 63 degrees is tomorrow's low. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. There is a 64% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule tomorrow, you might want to make alternate plans. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit muscatinejournal.com.

