Tonight's weather conditions in Muscatine: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 63F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Saturday, Muscatine folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 59 degrees tomorrow. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit muscatinejournal.com.
Jul. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Muscatine
