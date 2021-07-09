 Skip to main content
Jul. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Muscatine

For the drive home in Muscatine: Showers and thundershowers in the evening, then cloudy with rain likely overnight. Low 64F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Saturday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Muscatine community. It looks like it will be a pleasant 74 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64 degrees tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Saturday's outlook shows a 38% chance of rain. The Muscatine area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit muscatinejournal.com for more weather updates.

