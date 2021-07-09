For the drive home in Muscatine: Showers and thundershowers in the evening, then cloudy with rain likely overnight. Low 64F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Saturday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Muscatine community. It looks like it will be a pleasant 74 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64 degrees tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Saturday's outlook shows a 38% chance of rain. The Muscatine area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit muscatinejournal.com for more weather updates.
Jul. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Muscatine
