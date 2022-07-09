Muscatine's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low 58F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Sunday, Muscatine folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 85 degrees. 68 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The UV index Sunday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Muscatine area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit muscatinejournal.com for local news and weather.
Jul. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Muscatine
