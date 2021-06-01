For the drive home in Muscatine: A few clouds from time to time. Low around 55F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday, it will be a warm day in Muscatine. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 78 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 56 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Models are suggesting a 21% chance of precipitation in Wednesday's outlook. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit muscatinejournal.com for local news and weather.
Jun. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Muscatine
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures in Muscatine will be cool today. It looks like it will be a chilly 49 degrees. A 37-degree low is forecasted. The forecast is cal…
Muscatine people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 67 degrees. 45 degrees is today's low. You may wa…
This evening in Muscatine: Considerable cloudiness. Low 53F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in Muscatine. The for…
For the drive home in Muscatine: Thunderstorms during the evening followed by occasional showers overnight. Low around 45F. Winds NNE at 10 to…
Muscatine will see warm temperatures this Wednesday. It looks to reach a mild 79 degrees. A 56-degree low is forecasted. Today's conditions ar…
Tonight's weather conditions in Muscatine: Thunderstorms likely in the evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms later on. Low 63F. Wi…
Today's temperature in Muscatine will be warm. It looks like it will be a comfortable 73 degrees. 53 degrees is today's low. The Muscatine are…
Today's temperature in Muscatine will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 76 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. Periods o…
It will be a warm day in Muscatine. It looks to reach a moderate 77 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 55 degrees. We'll see sunsh…
Folks in the Muscatine area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a mild 67 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 43 degre…