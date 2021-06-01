 Skip to main content
Jun. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Muscatine

For the drive home in Muscatine: A few clouds from time to time. Low around 55F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday, it will be a warm day in Muscatine. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 78 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 56 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Models are suggesting a 21% chance of precipitation in Wednesday's outlook. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit muscatinejournal.com for local news and weather.

