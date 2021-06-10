 Skip to main content
Jun. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Muscatine

Tonight's weather conditions in Muscatine: Mostly clear skies. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Muscatine Friday. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 93. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 72 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit muscatinejournal.com for more weather updates.

