Tonight's weather conditions in Muscatine: Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. Low 57F. Winds light and variable. Saturday, it will be a warm day in Muscatine. It looks like it will be a pleasant 79 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 67 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. The Muscatine area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit muscatinejournal.com for local news and weather.
Jun. 10, 2022 evening weather update for Muscatine
Related to this story
Most Popular
Just isolated showers and weak storms during the day, but rain will become widespread across the state tonight. Hail and damaging wind can't be ruled out for some. Full details in our latest forecast.
The wet pattern marches on across the state. Multiple rounds of showers and storms are expected today and tomorrow. Find out when the best chances of rain are in our area in our updated forecast.
With a stalled out front lying across Iowa, rain will be around Friday through Sunday. See when rain is most likely in our area and what temperatures to expect in our weekend weather update.
Dry this morning, but showers and storms will return to the western part of the state this afternoon, spread east overnight, and continue Friday. Here's when rain is most likely in our area.
Rain looks likely across the eastern half of the state today. Isolated showers and storms will continue thru the weekend as temps build. Find out how warm it will get in our updated forecast.
Breezy conditions, but otherwise a nice day across the state Thursday. We won't stay dry for long though. Showers and storms will push back in for Friday. See when and where rain is most likely here.
The Muscatine area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 81 degrees. 61 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Muscatine area. It should reach a mild 71 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 57 degr…
Today's temperature in Muscatine will be warm. It looks like it will be a mild 75 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 55 degrees. P…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Muscatine area. It looks to reach a moderate 79 degrees. 61 degrees is today's low. The area wil…